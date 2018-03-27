Mattress Mack adds to donations raised for Hurricane Harvey survivors

HOUSTON - Mattress Mack has done so much for the Houston community after Hurricane Harvey, from hosting dinners for families to providing furniture for those who lost everything.

On Tuesday, he's back at it again -- this time to help raise more funds towards a post-Harvey fundraiser back in December.

PGA Tour golfers and Houston residents Chris Stroud and Bobby Gates raised more than $1 million in the Hurricane Harvey Relief Pro-Am fundraiser. Forty people were selected to receive grants between $25,000 to $75,000.

Mattress Mack announced Tuesday that he is donating more money so even more families can find help.

"As we continue to support Hurricane Harvey (relief), we can't forget the effects from Hurricane Harvey and it's time for us to keep helping," Mattress Mack said.

Just last week, two families in Kingwood received a check for $50,000.

The amount of each grant is based on the severity of the need and lack of support from other funding sources.

