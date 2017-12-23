Mattress Mack hosts one of Houston's largest toy giveaways on Christmas Eve

HOUSTON - Gallery Furniture stores across Houston have been brimming with giant boxes filled not with furniture but with thousands of donated toys, stuffed animals and even shoes.

Owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has been gearing up for his Toy Drive for Texas giveaway, and has called on patrons and Houstonians to donate toys that he plans to give out to children and their families on Christmas Eve.

"So many children this year, I've been told by their parents, they're not going to have anything, so the people of Houston brought thousands and thousands of toys here," McIngvale said.

McIngvale has been a fixture on social media since his efforts during Hurricane Harvey, giving away furniture to flood victims and first responders live on Facebook, and calling for toy donations and for volunteers to come to his store to help sort them.

Sophia Pinkerton saw that call and was inspired by McIngvale’s philanthropy to show up and help.

"I've been in floods and I know how it feels -- I've lost everything. And it makes me feel good to be able to give back,” Pinkerton said.

McIngvale now famously opened his Gallery Furniture showroom as a shelter during the peak of Hurricane Harvey.

Ariel Rodriguez and his family were forced out of their flooded home, and fled to the store for refuge.

When he got there, Rodriguez decided he couldn't sit back and relax -- he wanted to help the hundreds of other people staying inside the store.

"I saw that Mr. Mack, you know, needed help -- a bunch of help with volunteers,” Rodriguez said. “So I went up to his desk and said 'Mr. Mack, I'm here.'"

Rodriguez got to work helping other people as they arrived at the showroom floor. His efforts impressed McIngvale, who offered him a job on the spot.

"He saw how I worked and he was like, 'You know what Ariel, I like how you work, you're a great guy. Go upstairs and get hired. No interview needed.'"

Ariel, who was unemployed at the time, needed a job more than ever after his home was inundated with floodwaters.

On Friday, he spent his day sorting through boxes of donated toys ahead of the toy giveaway along with other Gallery Furniture employees and a few volunteers.

Milton Thomas works in the store’s warehouse and was eager to be helping.

"It gives me a chance to give back to the kids -- even if it's just some of my time,” Thomas said.

With so many families who lost everything during Harvey, the essentials are also important. VANS donated 7,000 pairs of shoes in all sizes that will be handed out at the toy drive giveaway.

The Toy Drive For Texas giveaway will be held on Christmas Eve from noon to 6 p.m. at the Gallery Furniture stores at 6006 North Freeway and 7227 W. Grand Parkway.

One pair of shoes and one pair of toys will be handed out per child while supplies last, and children must be present with an adult to receive their gifts.

Parking is not available at the Gallery Furniture North Freeway location. Instead, METRO Houston will provide free shuttles to and from that store. Guests are asked to park at the METRO Park and Ride located at 8300 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77088 starting at 11:30 a.m.

For more information about the events, visit the Gallery Furniture website here: https://www.galleryfurniture.com/GF-Toy-Drive-2017

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.