'Mattress Mack' visits KPRC's Houston Habitat for Humanity home build as construction continues

HOUSTON - Wednesday marked the first day of on-site construction for the KPRC 2018 Houston Habitat for Humanity home build.

As the walls were going up, new presenting sponsor, Gallery Furniture's Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, paid a visit to see the progress firsthand.

McIngvale is elated to be a partner with KPRC and Houston Habitat For Humanity this year.

"Habitat teaches people how to be self-reliant, how to work, and how to make a difference in the world," he said. "And that's what I'm all about."

McIngvale also says that, for each family that receives a hand up to achieve their dream of home-ownership, the whole community is made better.

Angela Cox, Development Director for Houston Habitat, said new homeowners must complete up to 250 hours of sweat equity before they can purchase their home. That includes working to construct the home, learning the basics of finance, home ownership and home repair, and securing a low-interest loan to purchase the home.

Construction on KPRC's 2018 home will continue for four to six months before the to-be-determined family finally moves in and begins living their American dream.

