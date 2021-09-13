5 candidates file for special election in San Antonio to replace former state Rep. Leo Pacheco

A voting console on a desk in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol on June 21, 2021.

Five candidates have filed for the Sept. 28 special election to fill the seat of former state Rep. Leo Pacheco, D-San Antonio, according to the secretary of state's office.

The deadline was 5 p.m. Monday.

Pacheco gave up his seat in House District 118 last month to take a job at San Antonio College. The district is friendly territory for Democrats, though Republicans have set their sights on it as they try to make South Texas a new battleground in 2022.

The candidates who filed include three Democrats and two Republicans. They are:

Democrat Katie Farias, a member of the Southside Independent School District Board of Managers

Republican John Lujan, former HD-118 representative

Democrat Desi Martinez, prominent trial attorney

Democrat Frank Ramirez, former zoning and planning director for the city of San Antonio

Republican Adam Salyer, the 2020 GOP nominee for the seat

Early voting for the special election starts in a week.

