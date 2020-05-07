FULL INTERVIEW: Gov. Abbott discusses reopening bars, coronavirus impact on education and more

HOUSTON – A day after announcing that even more Texas businesses would be allowed to reopen, some as soon as Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott discussed his announcement in a one-on-one interview with KPRC 2.

Tuesday, Abbott announced that barbershops, hair, nail and tanning salons would be allowed to reopen Friday and gyms, non-essential manufacturers and office buildings could reopen on May 18.

RELATED: This is what the coronavirus curve in Texas looks like today

One sticking point has been the reopening of Texas bars. Abbott chose not to reopen bars Tuesday, instead, urging bar owners to reach out to his office to provide feedback on how they might accomplish reopening safely.

Watch the full interview above.