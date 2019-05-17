Remembering the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting

SANTA FE, Texas - Ten people were killed and 13 were injured during a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Galveston County on May 18, 2018.

The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been charged with capital murder of multiple persons in connection with the massacre.

Here is a look at the victims who died during the 25-minute rampage:

Aaron Kyle McLeod

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.