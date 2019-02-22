One of Goines' cases dismissed amid review of HPD officer's work

Bullet holes are seen in the walls of a southeast Houston home Jan. 29, 2019, after a police raid that turned into a shootout the day before.

HOUSTON - Prosecutors have dismissed one of the cases being re-examined because they involved a Houston officer accused of lying in an affidavit that led to a deadly drug raid.

Court records show the drug case against Courtney Jacobs was dismissed Wednesday, the same day the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced it will review more than 1,400 cases tied to Officer Gerald Goines.

The cases are under review following last month's raid that left five officers wounded and two residents dead.

The district attorney's office says Jacobs' case was dismissed because she'd been in jail for four months and prosecutors were not ready to go to trial. A lawyer for Jacobs says prosecutors informed him the case would be dropped, and he believes Goines' involvement was "a factor."

The district attorney's office says none of the cases are being dismissed merely because of Goines' involvement.

The FBI has launched a civil rights investigation into the botched raid.

Houston police chief Art Acevedo said officers serving warrants will start wearing body cameras and the department will stop using no-knock warrants.

However, the department will not be eliminating no-knock warrants altogether, but rather the chief is making tweaks to the policy. He said there will be restrictions on how often they are issued.

All this comes after Channel 2 Investigates first uncovered a warrant that raised questions about Goines and whether he should face charges on allegations that the entire sting was built on a lie.

Goines was released from the hospital to recover between surgeries, his attorney said Thursday.

Below is a look at the cases of Goines that are under review, as well as a timeline of the shootout investigation:

