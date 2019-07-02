News 2 Know: Woman licks ice cream in store, Angels pitcher dies in Texas and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.

Monday started another work week.

It’s probably an abbreviated one for a lot of you, since Independence Day is Thursday. Today was also National Postal Worker Day, and goodness knows these men and women need a pat on the back. They’re out in this summer weather to make sure we get our mail. So, thanks to all our postal workers!

Let’s wrap up your day with a check on the forecast.

Weather

A few quick showers moved through. They were enough to cool you down if you got one. Nothing serious or widespread. Today is going to be the driest day of the start of the week. Wet afternoons are expected both Tuesday and Wednesday. Check Frank's full forecast for more.

Ewww

Blue Bell responds to viral video of woman licking ice cream, returning it to store shelf

Blue Bell ice cream is working with law enforcement officials and retail partners to track down a woman seen licking ice cream and then placing the container back on store shelves.

Baseball tragedy

2019 Getty Images Tyler Skaggs pitches in the first inning of the game against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 29, 2019, in Anaheim, California.

Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies in Texas

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday in Texas, according to the team.

Traffic headache

Houston Public Works A hole is seen in the deck of the Brazos Bridge near Houston's Midtown neighborhood July 1, 2019.

Part of Spur 527 bridge closed near Midtown for months

Part of the Spur 527 bridge was closed Monday near Midtown while crews conduct repairs that are expected to take months.

Critical Mass mishap

KPRC2

Skateboarder struck by vehicle during Critical Mass

Houston police are searching for the driver of a car that they said struck a man in Houston on Friday during a Critical Mass gathering.

Weekend recap

Here’s a roundup of some of the headlines you may have missed this weekend.

On this day

Library of Congress, LC-DIG-pga-06132 1863: The Battle of Gettysburg begins in Pennsylvania during the American Civil War. Over the three-day battle, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. George Meade defeated attacks by Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee's Army of Northern Virginia, putting…

In 1863, the Battle of Gettysburg began. The goal was to halt the northward advance of Confederate troops. When it ended two days later with a Union victory, more than 7,000 troops from both sides had been killed.

