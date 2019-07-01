Part of Spur 527 bridge closed near Midtown for months

A hole is seen in the deck of the Brazos Bridge near Houston's Midtown neighborhood July 1, 2019.

HOUSTON - Part of the Spur 527 bridge was closed Monday near Midtown while crews conduct repairs.

Officials said a section of the bridge that spans Smith and Holman streets was closed after pieces of the deck began falling to the ground below.

Traffic is being detoured to Travis or Louisiana streets while the repairs are being completed, which could take several months.

According to Houston Public Works, the 660-foot-long Brazos Bridge was built in 1969 and has significantly deteriorated. Pictures shared by officials showed a large hole in the bridge’s deck.

