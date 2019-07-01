Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies in Texas

Tyler Skaggs pitches in the first inning of the game against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 29, 2019, in Anaheim, California.

HOUSTON - Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday in Texas, according to the team.

It's not clear how the 27-year-old died, but according to police, Skaggs was found unresponsive at a hotel in the 1400 block of Plaza Place.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Skaggs, who would have turned 28 on July 13, had been a regular in the Angels' starting rotation since late 2016, when he returned from Tommy John surgery. He struggled with injuries repeatedly over the past three seasons but persevered to become a valuable starter in Los Angeles' injury-plagued rotation.

Skaggs last pitched Saturday against the Oakland A's. He gave up two runs in 4.1 innings.

The Angels' game Monday night against the Rangers was canceled.

Skaggs was born in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills, in the far western part of the sprawling San Fernando Valley. He graduated from Santa Monica High School in 2009, when the Angels drafted him in the first round.

The lefty started 96 games in his seven-year-career, amassing a 28-38 record.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he was "deeply saddened" by Skaggs' death.

"We will support the Angels' organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler's teammates and other members of the baseball family," Manfred said in a statement.

Skaggs grew up in Santa Monica, on the west side of the sprawling Los Angeles metroplex, but rooted for the Angels instead of the closer Dodgers.

The Angels released the following statement:

How the Astros are responding

The Astros team Twitter account posted a message about Skaggs' passing.

The Houston Astros are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyler’s family, friends and fans as well as with the entire Angels organization. https://t.co/bmIhHenK79 — Houston Astros (@astros) July 1, 2019

All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman also sent out a tweet after hearing the news.

