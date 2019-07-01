Skateboarder struck by vehicle during Critical Mass

KPRC2

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for the driver of a car that they said struck a man in Houston on Friday during a Critical Mass gathering.

Critical Mass is a gathering of more than 1,000 bicyclists. They ride around the city on the last Friday of every month.

What is Critical Mass?

Those who take part in the ride say its purpose is to spread rider awareness and have a good time.

What happened?

Dustin Wiget said he was riding his electric skateboard with the Critical Mass group when an officer who was directing traffic told the group to go through the intersection.

He said that a woman who was driving a car cursed at him, flipped him off and then deliberately turned her car into him while he was riding on Washington Avenue near Shepherd Drive.

She nearly struck another skateboarder before hitting Wiget.

Injuries

Wiget says he is still recovering from his injuries.

He's expected to be OK.

Message to drivers

Wiget said he wants the woman to come forward and own up to what he says she did.

"Just come forward and apologize and there will be no hard feelings from this point on," Wiget said. "I know people can get frustrated, but we can't stay home and do nothing. If they don't like it, just turn around and go the other way. Just come forward, apologize, pay for the battery parts. It's not much. Just come forward."

Information

The video Wiget recorded of the incident didn't catch the car's license plate number.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver is asked to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

