News 2 Know: Warm-up begins, Houston is stressed and National Oreo Cookie Day

By Aaron Barker - Senior Digital Editor

Welcome to Wednesday. Today, is also Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent. So what are you giving up for Lent this year? Let us know!

On this day in 1836, the Battle of the Alamo ended when Mexican troops overwhelmed Texans defending the mission near San Antonio.

Another freezing start, but the warm-up begins today. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the much warmer weather headed this way.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Authorities are still looking for the person who is accused of setting a sleeping woman on fire and leaving her to burn, March 6, 2019.

Woman sleeping in strip center parking lot set on fire, left to burn

A man has been arrested in connection to the December 2018 death of a Texas City woman.

Man arrested in connection to death with Texas City hotel worker, single mother of 3

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver opens fire on home in southwest Houston

Houston

Houston ranked No. 2 as most stressed city in Texas

Family Dollar store  

Family Dollar will close nearly 400 stores

Happy National Oreo Cookie Day

