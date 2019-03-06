News 2 Know: Warm-up begins, Houston is stressed and National Oreo Cookie Day

Welcome to Wednesday. Today, is also Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent. So what are you giving up for Lent this year? Let us know!

On this day in 1836, the Battle of the Alamo ended when Mexican troops overwhelmed Texans defending the mission near San Antonio.

Today's Weather

Another freezing start, but the warm-up begins today. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the much warmer weather headed this way.

Authorities are still looking for the person who is accused of setting a sleeping woman on fire and leaving her to burn. Read more >

A man has been arrested in connection with the December 2018 death of a Texas City woman. Read more >

Surveillance cameras from multiple neighbors captured a drive-by shooting, and authorities are asking the public to help find the gunman. Read more >

It's not hard to fathom that Houston was ranked No. 2 as one of the most stressed cities in Texas if you ever drove through its traffic. Read more >

Family Dollar will close 390 stores this year and make big changes to the stores it is keeping open as the discount chain seeks a turnaround.​​​​​​​ Read more >

If you're looking for an excuse to indulge, Wednesday is the perfect opportunity to grab a package of Oreos. Read more >

