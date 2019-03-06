Happy National Oreo Cookie Day

If you're looking for an excuse to indulge, Wednesday is the perfect opportunity to grab a package of Oreos.

That's because March 6 marks National Oreo Cookie Day.

America's favorite cookie made its debut in 1912 in New York City.

Since its debut more than 100 years ago, the cookie has undergone a few minor name and recipe changes.

So pick your favorite variety of the classic sandwich cookie, whether that is Double Stuffed, Thins or one of the many inventive flavors released each year.

If you need a glass of milk to dunk the cream-filled chocolate cookie to make your day complete, just remember that science has proven the optimal dunk time for an Oreo cookie is three seconds.

Seriously.

Copyright 2019 by CNN NewSource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.