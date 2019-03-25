News 2 Know: Naked intruder caught on camera, UH makes Sweet 16, Gronk is retiring and more

Good Monday morning! Today is National Tolkien Reading Day. Tolkien is the writer behind the epic classic, "Lord of the Rings" along with "The Hobbit" and several other novels.

The day is celebrated on March 25 because that is the day Sauron (the main antagonist in "The Lord of the Rings") fell. Honor the day by cracking open your favorite Tolkien book.

Today's Weather

A cold front is expected to bring a slight chance of rain Monday and spectacular weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a closer look at the forecast.

The couple is restless due to a bizarre and terrifying encounter caught on their security camera just outside their home. The camera captured footage of a naked man peeking around the couple's home.

Local News

KPRC Various school districts in the vicinity of the Intercontinental Terminals Company have made the decision to resume classes Monday, seven days after a fire broke out at the chemical holding facility.

Hilario Hernandez Jr., a sergeant with the Houston Police Department, was taken into custody in Kingsville, south of Corpus Christi, after being wanted in connection with a murder investigation, sources confirmed.

Texas News

Courtesy of David Watkins Selene Saavedra Roman

Selene Saavedra Roman, 28, who was enrolled in a government program for so-called dreamers, was released Friday from a detention center in Conroe, Texas, according to a statement from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

National News

Jim Rogash/Getty Images New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from professional football on Sunday after nearly a decade in the NFL.

Go Coogs!

It's a celebration years in the making. The University of Houston beat Ohio State 74-59 and clinched a spot in the Sweet 16.

