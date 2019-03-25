HISD superintendent search suspended upon directive by TEA conservator

HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District board of trustees has been ordered to suspend its search for a new superintendent.

Dr. Doris Delaney, conservator for HISD, sent a letter Monday directing the board to immediately stop searching for a new superintendent until the Texas Education Agency completes its special accreditation investigation.

"I am directing the Houston ISD Board of Trustees to take no further action regarding the selection of a new Superintendent until the Board receives written authorization from the Conservator to resume the search activities," Delaney said in the letter.

It is not clear how long it will take to complete the accreditation investigation, which began in January.

HISD sent a statement to KPRC2 that read, "HISD is referring any media inquiries to TEA’s Communications Division at 512-463-9000."

In February, the board voted to continue searching for a permanent superintendent.

Grenita Lathan was named interim superintendent after Richard Carranza's departure in March 2018. The district then named former superintendent Abe Saavedra as interim superintendent in October 2018, only to go back to Lathan after Saavedra removed his name.

