ITC officials give update over a week after initial chemical fire broke out

Images of the dike wall that "partially collapsed" at the Deer Park ITC chemical facility on March 22, 2019, as seen by Sky2.

It has been over a week since a fire broke out at the Intercontinental Terminals Co. in Deer Park, sending a plume of smoke over the city and causing havoc for area residents.

ITC officials are expected to give an update on the incident Monday at 10 a.m., eight days after the initial fire broke out.

The fire started Sunday, March 17, and spread throughout the facility - engulfing nine of the 15 tanks in the area – and was put out around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Nearly 12 hours later, the fire reignited, sending a fireball into the air. Crews were able to put the fire out quickly, but the incident was far from over.

After the initial fire started, schools closed and residents were ordered to shelter in place. While the order was lifted and classes resumed Tuesday, the break was short-lived.

Thursday, after the fire had been out and crews started pumping the chemicals out of the remaining tanks, benzene – a known carcinogen – was detected in the air, prompting more school closures and another shelter-in-place.

Though the shelter-in-place order was lifted, schools remained closed for the rest of the week.

Friday, just as ITC officials were starting to seem hopeful the situation was going in the right direction, the facility suffered a break in a dike wall near the incinerated tanks.

Hours after the break, two tanks and chemical runoff in a ditch caught fire, sending yet another plume of smoke over the Deer Park area.

Saturday, reports of several toxins found in the water near ITC prompted officials to close the ship channel.

The U.S. Coast Guard deployed a total of 8,500 feet of boom to try to trap as much of the chemical waste as possible, but some chemicals still made it into the ship channel’s waters.

On Sunday, the Coast Guard tripled the length of booms, totaling 27,000 feet, hoping to contain more of the toxins released into the water.

Classes for nearby school districts resumed back to their normal schedule Monday.

