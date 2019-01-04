News 2 Know: Sunny weather back, person of interest in custody after 3 kids killed and more

Happy Friday! Hats off to you for making it through the first week of the year. Now there are just 51 more to go.
Today is National Spaghetti Day, so grab a plate of your favorite paste and celebrate the day.
Today's Weather
The sun is finally coming back out and we're in for a spectacular weekend. Meteorologist Eric Braate has a look at the forecast.
Local News
Person of interest in shooting deaths of 3 children taken into custody
Investigators were granted a search warrant and have been in and out of a Texas City apartment where police say three children were killed and a woman was shot. Read more >
State Rep. Ron Reynolds released from jail
Reynolds was arrested Sept. 7, 2018 after being convicted on five misdemeanor barratry charges, or "ambulance chasing” in 2015. Read more >
Mother of 14-year-old boy charged with murder in deadly crash speaks
The mother of a 14-year-old boy charged with murder in a crash that killed a woman says her son was "running" for his life. Read more >
Texas News
Gov. Greg Abbott tweets harsh words for HISD
Gov. Greg Abbott provided harsh criticism of Houston Independent School District board members in a tweet Thursday. Read more >
National News
China says it is restarting trade talks with the US
China has set a date for a new round of talks with the United States aimed at ending a trade war that is spooking global markets and hurting businesses. Read more >
A New Era
Cougars introduce Dana Holgorsen as new head football coach
Dana Holgorsen is back at the University of Houston. Read more >
