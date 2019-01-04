News 2 Know: Sunny weather back, person of interest in custody after 3 kids killed and more

Happy Friday! Hats off to you for making it through the first week of the year. Now there are just 51 more to go.

Today's Weather

The sun is finally coming back out and we're in for a spectacular weekend. Meteorologist Eric Braate has a look at the forecast.

Local News

GCSO Prerson of interest in the shooting deaths of three children, Junaid Hashim Mehmood was taken into custody, Jan. 3, 0219.

Investigators were granted a search warrant and have been in and out of a Texas City apartment where police say three children were killed and a woman was shot. Read more >

KPRC State Rep. Ron Reynolds was released from jail Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.

Reynolds was arrested Sept. 7, 2018 after being convicted on five misdemeanor barratry charges, or "ambulance chasing” in 2015. Read more >

The mother of a 14-year-old boy charged with murder in a crash that killed a woman says her son was "running" for his life. Read more >



Texas News

Greg Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott provided harsh criticism of Houston Independent School District board members in a tweet Thursday.​ ​​​​​​Read more >

National News

China has set a date for a new round of talks with the United States aimed at ending a trade war that is spooking global markets and hurting businesses.​​​​​​​ Read more >

A New Era

KPRC2 Dana Holgorsen is introduced as the head coach of the University of Houston football team on Jan. 3, 2019.

Dana Holgorsen is back at the University of Houston. Read more >

