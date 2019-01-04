Backstreet Boys' new video 'No Place' will give you all the feels

HOUSTON - The Backstreet Boys are back and the group's new video for the song "No Place" will likely have you in tears by its end.

The newly reunited group of AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell posted the video on Thursday and it's already trending high on YouTube.

The song is on the group's first album in five years called "DNA."

The video for the song shows the band's members showing affection for their partners and children.

Here are the song's lyrics:

I’ve been to Paris

Made my way down to Rome

Seen the sun setting on the beach

In Mexico



But I could care less

‘Cause I was all alone

And there ain’t no way to touch your body

Over the phone



I’ve been all around the world

Done all there is to do

But you’ll always be the home

I want to come home to

You’re a wild night with a hell of a view

There ain’t no place, ain’t no place like you

There ain’t no place, ain’t no place like you



You’re my daybreak

You’re my California sun

You’re my Memphis, New York, New Orleans

All rolled into one



In the city, the country

The mountains or the sea

Wherever you are baby

That’s where I want to be



I’ve been all around the world

Done all there is to do

But you’ll always be the home

I want to come home to

You’re a wild night with a hell of a view

There ain’t no place, ain’t no place like you

There ain’t no place, ain’t no place like you



No sight ever left me breathless

The way you take my breath away

No scene ever left me speechless

But right now I’ve got no words to say



I’ve been all around the world

Done all there is to do

But you’ll always be the home

I want to come home to

You’re a wild night with a hell of a view

There ain’t no place, ain’t no place like you

No, there ain’t no place, ain’t no place like you

The band formed in 1993, and its five members didn't stop for years, recording album after album, touring and never taking time off. Entertainment Tonight reported that within the height of their success, they faced a heart condition, surgery, the death of family members, a drug addiction and more.

The new album, "DNA," will be available on Jan. 25, 2019.

