Backstreet Boys' new video 'No Place' will give you all the feels

HOUSTON - The Backstreet Boys are back and the group's new video for the song "No Place" will likely have you in tears by its end.
The newly reunited group of AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell posted the video on Thursday and it's already trending high on YouTube.
The song is on the group's first album in five years called "DNA."
The video for the song shows the band's members showing affection for their partners and children.
Here are the song's lyrics:
I’ve been to Paris
Made my way down to Rome
Seen the sun setting on the beach
In Mexico
But I could care less
‘Cause I was all alone
And there ain’t no way to touch your body
Over the phone
I’ve been all around the world
Done all there is to do
But you’ll always be the home
I want to come home to
You’re a wild night with a hell of a view
There ain’t no place, ain’t no place like you
There ain’t no place, ain’t no place like you
You’re my daybreak
You’re my California sun
You’re my Memphis, New York, New Orleans
All rolled into one
In the city, the country
The mountains or the sea
Wherever you are baby
That’s where I want to be
I’ve been all around the world
Done all there is to do
But you’ll always be the home
I want to come home to
You’re a wild night with a hell of a view
There ain’t no place, ain’t no place like you
There ain’t no place, ain’t no place like you
No sight ever left me breathless
The way you take my breath away
No scene ever left me speechless
But right now I’ve got no words to say
I’ve been all around the world
Done all there is to do
But you’ll always be the home
I want to come home to
You’re a wild night with a hell of a view
There ain’t no place, ain’t no place like you
No, there ain’t no place, ain’t no place like you
The band formed in 1993, and its five members didn't stop for years, recording album after album, touring and never taking time off. Entertainment Tonight reported that within the height of their success, they faced a heart condition, surgery, the death of family members, a drug addiction and more.
The new album, "DNA," will be available on Jan. 25, 2019.
