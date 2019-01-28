News 2 Know: Video shows moments before shooting, another cold front and more

Welcome to another work week. It's Monday, and it's also Data Privacy Day. That's a good reminder that you should review the security and personal data settings on your favorite websites to ensure that your data is being protected.

On this day in 1985, the charity single "We Are the World" was recorded by a supergroup of pop stars, including Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie.

It will be very pleasant today, but that kind of weather won't stick around for long. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

An eerie video shows the moments before a 15-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed by her 17-year-old boyfriend, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. Read more >

A 14-year-old girl who was sleeping at her northeast Houston home Sunday night was wounded during a drive-by shooting.​​​​​​​ Read more >

An emotional plea from a woman who is desperate to find her 64-year-old brother, "I’m hoping that we can find him, that’s what I hope.” Read more >

Beto O'Rourke is considering a 2020 presidential campaign much like he ran his 2018 U.S. Senate campaign: on his own terms.​​​​​​​ Read more >

House Democrats on Monday unveiled an initial 2020 battlefield map, targeting 33 Republican-held or open congressional seats with an emphasis on suburban districts -- and Texas in particular.​​​​​​​ Read more >

If you're heartbroken over the shortage of candy conversation hearts expected this Valentine's Day, Krispy Kreme wants to be your valentine.​​​​​​​ Read more >

