Sleeping teen girl wounded in northeast Houston drive-by shooting

HOUSTON - A 13-year-old girl who was sleeping at her northeast Houston home Sunday night was wounded during a drive-by shooting.

The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. on Locksley Drive near Wayside Drive.

Houston police said a gray vehicle pulled up and started firing into the home. Bullet holes were not only found all over the house but also in a car.

The teen was hit in her legs. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

The girl’s mother and two brothers were also in the home at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

Police said they recovered several 9 mm and 40-caliber shell casings at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.



