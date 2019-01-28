Man missing from a hospice care facility leads to a KPRC 2 Investigation

HOUSTON - An emotional plea from a woman who is desperate to find her 64-year-old brother, "I’m hoping that we can find him, that’s what I hope.”

On Wednesday, Rudy Guerra was transferred from Bayshore Hospital in Pasadena to a hospice in northeast Houston for personal care in the final days of his life.

His body ravaged by liver cancer, Guerra’s family believed he was being transferred to a proper facility for his final chapter.

The family says they were informed and provided with materials surrounding his transfer to a Traditions Hospice facility.

“We thought it was going to be a facility like a nursing home or another hospital, but it ended up being a house,” said Trey Ragone, a nephew of Guerra.

The time spent as a patient at the facility was a short stint as Guerra spent less than 24 hours.

"It’s unexplainable, it really is unexplainable. I feel in my heart something is not right,” Ragone said.

As their loved one is still missing as of Sunday night, batting terminal cancer and barely able to walk, KPRC 2 Investigates had questions over Rudy’s disappearance.

A worker at the facility admitted she had concerns but told Channel 2 she was not there at the time of the incident.

The worker said she filed the police report with the family while also admitting this facility only recently set up shop in the last two weeks.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.