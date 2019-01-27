Girl, 15, fatally shot; boy, 17, charged, Sheriff's Office says

SPRING, Texas - A 15-year-old girl is dead after being shot, and a 17-year-old boy is charged with criminal negligent homicide, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office arrested Javon Martin, 17, following the early morning shooting Sunday in Spring.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet the two had been dating.

The girl's mother identified the victim as Makaila Simon. She was a ninth grader at Lamar High School.

She said her daughter just celebrated her 15th birthday Saturday at the Cheesecake Factory.

Update on Kimberly Glen: 17-yr old male & 15-yr old female, said to be dating. Male retrieves & discharges a firearm striking the female. Female is confirmed deceased. Motive is unknown. Multiple people were in the home at time of incident. Investigation is underway #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 27, 2019

The fatal shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on Kimberly Glen Lane near Postwood Glen Drive.

According to investigators, Martin was playing with a rifle when he pointed the weapon at Simon and pulled the trigger.

Simon was wounded in the chest and died.

"They were inside a bedroom. There were other people home at the time and our condolences go out to the family," Gonzalez said.