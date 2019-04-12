News 2 Know: Victim's boss confesses to killing him, deadly crash and more

Happy Friday! It's also National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, so celebrate with a delicious gooey sandwich. Perhaps pair it with a bowl of tomato soup?

On this day in 1961, Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to orbit the earth.

Today's Weather

Expect cloudy conditions today, and the possibility of strong storms this weekend. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.

Trending right now

KPRC The man accused of shooting a man several times while he was in the shower confessed to the shooting when he appeared in court Friday morning.

Local News

KPRC Investigators have cleared the scene of an accident where a family and two others had to be transported to a hospital.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Chevron is buying Woodlands-based company Anadarko Petroleum in a $33 billion cash-and-stock deal as the company seeks to grow stronger in deepwater exploration in the gulf and the energy-rich southwest region of Texas called the Permian Basin. Read more >

Texas News

KPRC2

A hearing was held in Austin on a bill that would let violent offenders get out of prison early. Read more >

National News

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office via CNN Holden Matthews

Holden Matthews, 21, has been charged in connection with fires at three historically black churches in Louisiana. Read more >

Freebie Friday

Here are some free events going on this weekend. Read more >

