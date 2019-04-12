Egg-throwing teen charged in deadly crash strikes probation deal with prosecutors, sources say

HOUSTON - A teenager charged with murder after his egg-throwing prank ended in a deadly crash has struck a deal with prosecutors, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

The 14-year-old pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle and will serve one-year probation according to the source.

He took his mother's car without her permission New Year's Day and went for a joyride with his friends.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office would not provide any information on the deal, citing juvenile privacy laws.

The teen's attorney also declined to talk about details of the case.

"I believe a fair and just resolution was made given the difficult circumstances for all parties involved. This was a tragedy and that was never lost on me or my client," said Renee Thomason, who represents the boy.

The teens threw eggs at passing cars and one of those struck Christopher Lopez's vehicle.

Lopez chased after the teens allegedly firing shots at them as he drove.

Prosecutors say Lopez ran a red light during the chase, causing the teen's SUV to strike a car driven by Silvia Zavala, who died at the scene.

Lopez is charged with manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

