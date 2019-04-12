Worker dies after falling from structure at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, deputies say

SPRING, Texas - A worker was found dead Friday at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, Harris County deputies said.

The incident was reported at 3:20 p.m. in the 21300 block of North Freeway.

Deputies say the man fell from a structure at the water park. Investigators said the incident was accidental.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown released a statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the death of an employee of Trevino Industries, who fell while doing onsite work. The park’s medical staff responded immediately and notified Cypress Creek EMS who responded along with the Spring Fire Department. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time."

The park is expected to open May 4.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.