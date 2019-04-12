Freebie Friday: Art Car Parade, free crawfish and more

HOUSTON - Here are some free events going on this weekend.

Miller Outdoor Theater

At the Miller Outdoor Theater tonight at 8:15 p.m., you can take in some soul music from Aurelio Martinez and the Garifuna Soul Band. All tickets are free, but if you want covered seating, you’ll have to stop by the box office early Friday morning.

Mutt Strutt

Take your dog to Cross Creek Ranch for a Mutt Strutt. The first 100 pups to arrive will receive a free goody bag. There will also be contests for your pets. For the humans, there will be face painting, live performances, dog adoptions and a dog parade. The event is Saturday, April 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cross Creek Ranch in Fulshear.

Houston 32nd Art Car Parade

Houston's 32nd annual Art Car Parade will stroll through Houston at 2 p.m. Saturday; but before it gets rolling, you can enjoy the line-up party at Allen Parkway and Heiner. Stop by the Kids Zone from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sam Houston Park downtown. They'll have live music, food and drinks, interactive art activities and more.

Coolest Crawfish Boil in Houston

The Club at Riverstone in Sugar Land is hosting the Coolest Crawfish Boil in Houston Saturday. There will be live music, free crawfish, food trucks, beer and wine, ice pops, a fun slide, face painting, balloon twisters, inflatables, the Rugged Warrior Challenge, and much more. Free crawfish is one bucket per person while supplies last- get there early! Head to 18353 University Blvd from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

Cane Island Car Show

Catch an awesome collection of hot rods and roadsters at the Cane Island Car Show Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2100 Cane Island Parkway in Katy. There will be live music, face painting, bounce houses, food trucks and model home open houses.

Songs in the Park

Enjoy local singer-songwriter Brian Kalinec and others at Songs in the Park at Marmion Park in the Heights Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The free concert includes David Starr and Erik Stucky and Heights residents Jordi Baizan, Susan Elliott and Brian Kalinec live. It is a kid-friendly event. Bring a picnic lunch and some folding chairs or a blanket.

