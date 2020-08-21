Pier 1 recalls candles due to fire and burn hazards

Pier 1 Imports has recalled two of its products due to fire and burn hazards.

After receiving seven reports involving high flames, the company has recalled its three-wick Halloween candles in the scents “Scary Black Cherry” and ‘Death by Chocolate.”

The SKU number printed on the bottom label of each candle are 4122285 and 4122298.

Incidents leading up to the recall include a minor burn injury and one report of minor property damage.

According to the recall, the candle’s high flames can ignite the surface of the wax, posing fire and burn hazards.

Pier 1 Imports’ three-wick Halloween candles were sold in stores nationwide and online from June 2019 through October 2019.

As a remedy, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and carefully cut all wicks as short as possible to prevent future use.

Consumers should dispose of the product in their household trash.