IMELDA UPDATES: Authorities investigating after man found dead in a ditch

A kayaker paddles though the flooded street of Little York on Sept. 19, 2019, in Houston.

We will continually update this article with Tropical Depression Imelda-related news from communities in our viewing area. If you'd like to share how your neighborhood is faring in the wake of Imelda, please send your information, photos or videos to click2houston@kprc.com.

Friday, Sept. 20, 2019

9:45 a.m. - Authorities investigating after man found dead in ditch

A man was found dead in a ditch Friday morning in the 400 block of W. Mount Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet. The circumstances of the man's death are unknown at this time but an investigation is ongoing, Gozalez said.

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to the 400 blk of W. Mount Houston. A deceased male was found in a ditch. The circumstances are unknown at this time. Homicide/CSU Investigators are enroute. I'm out in the field and will stop by. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 20, 2019

5 a.m. - Over 150 tow trucks remove abandoned cars from Houston roadways

Flood waters from Tropical Depression Imelda forced hundreds of Houston residents to abandon their stalled or flooded cars overnight. Friday morning, over 150 tow trucks worked to remove cars abandoned on I-45 at North Main, a spot notorious for flooding, Houston police said. The lanes reopened just before 5 a.m. Friday.

Houston city officials said hey will begin towing cars blocking public roadways as flood waters recede. If your car was towed, here's where to go to get it back.

5 a.m. - I-10 San Jacinto river bridge closed indefinitely after breakaway barges strike it Friday

The I-10 bridge at San Jacinto River is closed indefinitely after at least two barges struck the bridge near Channelview, Texas Friday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Both barges are still stuck under the bridge. Authorities with the Texas Department of Transportation said high flood waters made it impossible to inspect the bridge for damage this morning.

