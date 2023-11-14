Suspected shooter arrested in connection with drive-by shooting that killed mother of 3-year-old in NW Houston

HOUSTON – Officials with the Houston Police Department announced an arrest made in connection with a drive-by shooting that left a mother dead while her child was in her car in northwest Houston.

Dominique Menefee, 30, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting death of Sherniqua Banks, 34, court documents read.

Her 3-year-old child, who was in the backseat, was not hurt in the shooting. Another passenger was also shot but survived.

The shooting happened on Sept. 7 in the 2800 block of West Gulf Bank.

According to court docs, witnesses said three people, including Banks and her child, were inside a maroon-colored SUV when a silver-colored Ford Taurus approached them. Menefee, along with two other people, were inside.

When the Taurus approached the SUV, Menefee allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the SUV, striking both Banks and the other passenger multiple times.

Witnesses told police Menefee’s vehicle had a tire blow out and hit a curb, court documents said. He and the two suspects fled.

Banks died before paramedics arrived at the hospital, while the passenger underwent surgery and was OK.

Menefee had fled the scene while police detained the two suspects. Police said both of them were questioned and released.

Two months later, on Monday, Menefee was taken into custody by police. He is expected to be in probable cause court on Monday night.