Why is A.J. Armstrong being moved from prison to prison? KPRC 2 speaks exclusively to his lawyer about safety concerns

HOUSTON – Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong Jr., the 23-year-old found guilty of killing his mother and father while they slept, has been moved to three prisons in less than two weeks.

But why?

On Tuesday, KPRC 2 was the first to report A.J. being moved. McCann said he had been moved “due to concerns for his security.”

“I do have faith that the moves have been made out of concerns for his security,” McCann tells us. “At some point, they will have to figure out how to keep him.”

He also added that A.J. has not been provided a proper physical or had all of his vaccinations that are required from him to be admitted into a facility.

The 23-year-old, who was first accused of killing his parents in 2016, went through two mistrials before being found guilty of capital murder during the third trial. He was sentenced to life in prison with the eligibility for parole in 40 years.

