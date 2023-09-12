Man dies after hit-and-run crash in Stafford, authorities looking for suspect

A man died in a hit-and-run crash on Sept. 10 in Stafford, Texas and law enforcement are trying to find the suspect accused of causing the crash, the Stafford Police Department said.

STAFFORD, Texas – The Stafford Police Department is trying to find a suspect accused of causing a hit-and-run crash that killed a man Sunday.

The crash happened at 6:17 a.m. in the 13100 block of Murphy Road.

Two brothers were leaving a Whataburger restaurant in the area and were stopped at a red light at the intersection of Murphy Road and Greenbriar Drive. Witnesses said a second vehicle was moving south on Murphy Road at a high rate of speed, and it crashed into the back of the other vehicle.

Cecil George, of Stafford, was driving the vehicle with his brother. George died on the scene and authorities did not mention the condition of the other man.

Investigators said Jose Antonio Pina Tenorio, 20, was the driver of the other vehicle, and he ran away from the scene. Police looked for the suspect, but they did not find him. Authorities are now asking the public to help them find Pina Tenorio.

If you have seen him or have other information about the crash, you should call Fort Bend Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477. There is also a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest or charges being filed against the suspect.