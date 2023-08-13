86º
Homeowner confronts man outside property, shoots him after he rams golf cart through fence, HCSO says

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after a shooting in the Huffman area.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting happened in the 24300 block of FM 2100.

The preliminary information is that a homeowner confronted a suspicious man outside his property. The man was on a golf cart and the homeowner told him to leave. The man then rammed the golf cart through the fence.

Gonzalez said at this point, the homeowner retrieved a pistol and shot the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are currently investigating the shooting.

