Group of domestic violence survivors helped by non-profit graduate from special program

HOUSTON – From ordinary to extraordinary.

Saturday was a special day for a group of survivors, former victims of domestic violence and abuse.

A local non-profit helped dozens of them continue their education and gain valuable work force training through a special program.

The graduates were all smiles, a true inspiration to their families and friends who were in attendance for the special graduation ceremony.

Those in the white caps and gowns were former victims of domestic violence, they are also mothers.

“I think, I feel, like I have become a better version of me,” said Itzel Cruz.

Cruz is from Mexico City. She’s also a victim of abuse who was ready for change.

That change came when she found the From Ordinary to Extraordinary non-profit.

“At the moment I didn’t know but I was facing depression. I didn’t want to wake up, I was not excited about waking up and doing things even for me,” she said.

Cruz put in the work and now has her cosmetology license.

“My kids have been helping me like a lot because they have been watching me since Is started to do this job and they gave me the energy I needed every day,” she said.

The From Ordinary to Extraordinary non-profit has been operating since 2013. The organization has helped mothers and victims of domestic abuse complete their GED’s and obtain valuable job training.

Their founder said Cruz is one of many success stories. She said the program has helped over 4,000 others.

“There our gifts, there are talents in all of us. Our organization helps you to connect to those gifts, connect to those talents, find your purpose and find your why,” said Dr. Antoria Gillon, founder of From Ordinary to Extraordinary.

Do you know someone in need of help? KPRC 2 released the following features in “Breaking Free.”

Help is also available immediately if you need it through the following numbers: