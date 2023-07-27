Houston steakhouse Perry’s offers $44 four-course dinner to celebrate 44 years in business

HOUSTON – Want a four-course meal for $44?

Perry’s Steakhouses are celebrating its anniversary this month by offering a $44 dinner special during the entire month of July.

Customers will be able to get a four-course meal for $44, Monday through Thursday, when they dine in at the restaurant from 4 p.m. to close. They will be able to choose a starter, entree, soup or salad and dessert option.

Customers will be able to choose from the following:

Starters

Perry’s Famous Pork Chop (2 skewers)

In-House-Pecan-Smoked Salmon Crostini

Steak & Tatter Totter Bites

Broiled Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms

Entree

Perry’s Famous Pork Chop (lunch cut)

6 oz. Chargrilled Salmon with Lemon Dill Butter

Steakhouse Brick Chicken

Vegan Skillet Chopped Steak

6 oz. Filet Mignon ($20 upcharge)

Soup/salad

Wedge Salad

Ceasar Salad

Field Green, Pear & Candied Pecan Salad

Artichoke, Potato and Leek Soup

Dessert