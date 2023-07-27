Houston steakhouse Perry’s offers $44 four-course dinner to celebrate 44 years in business

HOUSTON – Want a four-course meal for $44?
Perry’s Steakhouses are celebrating its anniversary this month by offering a $44 dinner special during the entire month of July.
Customers will be able to get a four-course meal for $44, Monday through Thursday, when they dine in at the restaurant from 4 p.m. to close. They will be able to choose a starter, entree, soup or salad and dessert option.
Customers will be able to choose from the following:
Starters
- Perry’s Famous Pork Chop (2 skewers)
- In-House-Pecan-Smoked Salmon Crostini
- Steak & Tatter Totter Bites
- Broiled Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms
Entree
- Perry’s Famous Pork Chop (lunch cut)
- 6 oz. Chargrilled Salmon with Lemon Dill Butter
- Steakhouse Brick Chicken
- Vegan Skillet Chopped Steak
- 6 oz. Filet Mignon ($20 upcharge)
Soup/salad
- Wedge Salad
- Ceasar Salad
- Field Green, Pear & Candied Pecan Salad
- Artichoke, Potato and Leek Soup
Dessert
- Orange Vanilla Cream Cheesecake
- Flourless Fudgy Chocolate Cake
- Chocolate Crunch
- Lemon Bar