Houston steakhouse Perry’s offers $44 four-course dinner to celebrate 44 years in business

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

HOUSTON – Want a four-course meal for $44?

Perry’s Steakhouses are celebrating its anniversary this month by offering a $44 dinner special during the entire month of July.

Customers will be able to get a four-course meal for $44, Monday through Thursday, when they dine in at the restaurant from 4 p.m. to close. They will be able to choose a starter, entree, soup or salad and dessert option.

Customers will be able to choose from the following:

Starters

  • Perry’s Famous Pork Chop (2 skewers)
  • In-House-Pecan-Smoked Salmon Crostini
  • Steak & Tatter Totter Bites
  • Broiled Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms

Entree

  • Perry’s Famous Pork Chop (lunch cut)
  • 6 oz. Chargrilled Salmon with Lemon Dill Butter
  • Steakhouse Brick Chicken
  • Vegan Skillet Chopped Steak
  • 6 oz. Filet Mignon ($20 upcharge)

Soup/salad

  • Wedge Salad
  • Ceasar Salad
  • Field Green, Pear & Candied Pecan Salad
  • Artichoke, Potato and Leek Soup

Dessert

  • Orange Vanilla Cream Cheesecake
  • Flourless Fudgy Chocolate Cake
  • Chocolate Crunch
  • Lemon Bar

