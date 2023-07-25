Several men arrested after being accused of stealing car, suspect tried to hide inside store in northeast Houston

Three men were arrested after being accused of stealing a Mercedes car in northeast Houston.

A tracking company found the vehicle, and police were later called to a gas station around 9:15 p.m. in the 5300 block of Interstate 610 North Loop East near Lockwood Drive.

There were two men inside of the car, and the man who was driving went inside of the store. Officers said he hid inside and refused to come out. Authorities were later able to arrest all three of them, but they were not identified.

Police said the vehicle may have been used in other robberies that same day, and they are trying to investigate.

Law enforcement also looked inside the vehicle and found an AK pistol.