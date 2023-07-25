88º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Several men arrested after being accused of stealing car, suspect tried to hide inside store in northeast Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston Police Department
Three men were arrested after being accused of stealing a Mercedes car in northeast Houston. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Three men were arrested after being accused of stealing a Mercedes car in northeast Houston on Monday.

A tracking company found the vehicle, and police were later called to a gas station around 9:15 p.m. in the 5300 block of Interstate 610 North Loop East near Lockwood Drive.

There were two men inside of the car, and the man who was driving went inside of the store. Officers said he hid inside and refused to come out. Authorities were later able to arrest all three of them, but they were not identified.

Police said the vehicle may have been used in other robberies that same day, and they are trying to investigate.

Law enforcement also looked inside the vehicle and found an AK pistol.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email