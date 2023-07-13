96º

Local News

Suspect wanted in fatal shooting of 29-year-old woman in northwest Houston

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: shooting, crime, Hammerly Boulevard, Laurielle Faulk
Suspect in fatal shooting (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – Police have released photos of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old woman in northwest Houston back on June 27.

The shooting happened in the 7600 block of Hammerly Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a man with a thin build in his late 20s or early 30s and is about six feet tall. He is wanted in the death of Laurielle Faulk, 29.

According to Houston police, they responded to the apartment complex at the address and found Faulk suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity and whereabouts or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email