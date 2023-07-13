Suspect wanted in fatal shooting of 29-year-old woman in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – Police have released photos of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old woman in northwest Houston back on June 27.

The shooting happened in the 7600 block of Hammerly Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a man with a thin build in his late 20s or early 30s and is about six feet tall. He is wanted in the death of Laurielle Faulk, 29.

According to Houston police, they responded to the apartment complex at the address and found Faulk suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity and whereabouts or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.