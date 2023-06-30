Manager says ‘the issues are the tenants’ following complaints of broken A/C’s, mailboxes at N. Houston apartments

HOUSTON – Some renters in the Cypress Station area said triple-digit temperatures don’t seem to matter to the property manager who has made no attempt to fix their air conditioning unit that’s been out for months.

On Thursday, that property manager, who refused to give her name, told us she’s only been on the job since April and claimed she had heard some of the issues before yesterday, despite multiple work orders the residents said they filled out.

“We was living with mold and mildew in that apartment over here,” said tenant Stephen Henderson.

After living at the complex for four years and having been moved from one unit into another, Henderson and Alvin Canilao said they’re still dealing with faulty air conditioning.

“The A/C, it’s been months and months having the problem,” Canilao said.

The problem? It doesn’t work at all.

“It don’t surprise me because they’ve been through three or four managers over the last four years and it’s always been issue after issue,” Henderson said.

As if it wasn’t hot enough outside, the thermostat said 91 degrees, even though they had three fans blowing. They said it’s even hotter upstairs.

“We go to the office to inform them about the A/C and they don’t respond. They told us that they would come and then they didn’t,” Canilao said.

They said it’s not only the broken A/C that has them heated.

“So, right here is a leak. It started two or three weeks ago,” Henderson said, pointing to the ceiling.

And the dishwasher runs, but it doesn’t work.

“We sent them work orders. We told them about the dishwasher. They said, ‘We’ll fix it, we’ll fix it,’ and still have to deal with this smelly thing,” Henderson said.

We tracked down the property manager, who declined to give us her name.

“I’m never the issue,” she said.

In addition to initially refusing to respond to questions about Canilao and Henderson’s unit, she shifted the blame when we asked about broken mailboxes, boarded-up units with broken windows, and multiple complaints about car break-ins.

“The issues are the tenants,” she said.

But she wasn’t going to get rid of us that easily. Finally, she offered some help.

“I’m working to rectify your A/C issues and moving forward, if you have anything else that’s happening, bring it to the office and I’ll attend to it,” she said.

If not, we told her we will be back.