Motorcyclist dead in fiery crash involving wrong-way driver on SW Freeway near Montrose

HOUSTON – A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with an SUV possibly driving the wrong way on the Southwest Freeway near downtown early Friday, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash happened at 1:40 a.m. near the Montrose Boulevard bridge on the northbound lanes.

According to police, the driver of the SUV was driving southbound on the northbound lanes when it collided head-on with a motorcyclist. Both the SUV and the motorcycle caught fire at the time of the crash.

ALL NB lanes of 59 remain closed because of an early AM fatal crash.



Police say an intoxicated wrong-way driver hit a motorcyclist head-on… killing the man.



Police hope to have NB lanes open by 7 AM.



Expect major delays. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/qkl5wMWnN8 — Zach Lashway (@KPRC2Zach) June 23, 2023

The motorcyclist, who appeared to be a 40-year-old male, died at the scene.

The SUV had three occupants in the vehicle, including the driver, who were not hurt in the crash. However, according to police, the driver appeared to have shown possible signs of intoxication.

It’s unclear how long the SUV was driving in the wrong way.

“So, the freeway is going to be shut down for several hours till they finish that,” said Willkens. “And it’s of course, there’s not a lot of exits there. So, people have to be patient.”

Northbound lanes of the southwest Freeway will be shut down as authorities process the crash.