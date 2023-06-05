Man who admitted to sharing child pornography while staying with friends in Conroe sentenced to 40 years in prison

A prison guard holds handcuffs during a media tour of The Terrorism Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. The "mega-prison" still under construction has a maximum capacity of 40,000 and is intended to imprison gang members, according to the government. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)

CONROE, Texas – The man who admitted to distributing child pornography back in 2020 while living with his friends in Conroe has now been sentenced to 40 years in prison, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Timothy Lee Tyler pleaded guilty on Sept. 12, 2022, to distributing child pornography in 2020 and to possessing child pornography in both 2019 and 2020.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen sentenced Tyler to 40 years in prison for both charges. A portion of Tyler’s sentence will run consecutively for a total 480-month term.

Before sentencing Tyler, authorities discovered that he had previously committed hands-on offenses against children he knew through friends and loved ones, and that he had encouraged other users on the Kik messaging app to create child pornography for his enjoyment.

Tyler was ordered to pay $28,100 in restitution to his victims, and will serve 20 years on supervised release following the completion of his prison term. During that time, he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the Internet. Tyler will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

“For years, this person preyed upon children,” said Hamdani. “Online, he encouraged other predators to abuse their own children for his sick gratification. In real life, he terrorized and abused the children of people close to him. This sentence will help ensure he isn’t allowed access to children ever again.”

During Tyler’s court appearance, he allegedly admitted he was staying with friends in Conroe in September 2020. During that time, he started distributing child pornography from his cellphone on the Kik messenger app. When he was arrested, his cellphone contained hundreds of images and videos depicting bestiality, bondage and sexual abuse of children. Tyler also admitted to possessing hundreds of child pornography files on a flash drive while residing in Milwaukee in June 2019.