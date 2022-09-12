43-year-old man admits to distributing child pornography while staying with friends in Conroe in 2020, US attorney says

CONROE, Texas – A 43-year-old registered sex offender has pleaded guilty to distributing and possessing child pornography in two different federal cases, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Monday.

Timothy Lee Tyler pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography in 2020 and to possessing child pornography in both 2019 and 2020.

As part of his plea, Tyler admitted that while he was staying with friends in Conroe in September 2020, he started distributing child pornography from his cellphone on the Kik messenger app. When Tyler was arrested, his cellphone contained hundreds of images and videos depicting bestiality, bondage and sexual abuse of children. Tyler also admitted to possessing hundreds of child pornography files on a flash drive while residing in Milwaukee in June 2019.

Tyler will be sentenced on Dec. 19 by U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen. Tyler faces up to 40 years in prison on the distribution of child pornography charges and up to 20 years for each conviction of possessing child pornography. Additionally, each charge is punishable by a $250,000 fine and mandatory restitution.

Tyler, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will remain in custody pending sentencing.

The FBI conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Montgomery County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.