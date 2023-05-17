‘It’s all gone’: Owners of Dickinson’s oldest home speak about their monumental loss

“It’s all gone. 150 years of family.” Gone, Clark Wright said, in an instant. All that’s left in the smoldering rubble are memories. Generations of memories.

Gone, Clark Wright said, in an instant. All that’s left in the smoldering rubble are memories. Generations of memories.

“We came out of the house with the clothes on our back and that’s it,” Wright said.

Clark and Cora Wright own the sprawling Queen Victorian home that overlooks Dickinson Bayou. Cora’s great, great grandfather was the original owner, Ebenezer Nichols who originally built it as a summer house. It held such a special place in her heart.

“It was extremely calm. you could go out on the front gallery and have tea in the morning . you could walk around the yard and look at the different wildflowers that might be in bloom or go up on the upstairs porch and watch the boat parades go by,” Cora Wright said.

The Wright’s said their home is on Dickinson’s Historical Registry. A website dedicated to the home gives a brief rundown of it’s history which includes it being used as a venue for weddings, receptions and teas in the 1990′s.

“It was like your own little neighborhood all together. when we had parties, we had parties for lots of people we knew,” Cora Wright said.

“We had hoped to have it for our son , it is not to be,” Clark Wright said.

Two of the firefighters who got hurt while fighting the flames are home resting. A third remains in the hospital.

“The fire department did an absolute super job to try to get something out of the house but there was really nothing left,” Clark Wright said.

Insurance adjusters assessed the damage Wednesday afternoon. The Wright’s said they have no intention of leaving, adding that no matter what this property is going to stay in their family.

