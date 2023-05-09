LIVE BLOG: Here’s what is happening across Houston area as strong thunderstorms arrive

HOUSTON – A strong and slow-moving storm system is moving through the Houston area this week.

The storm may bring flooding to our streets, creeks, streams and rivers. The Houston area also has a severe weather threat for damaging winds and hail.

Follow our coverage in our live blog below:

9:36 a.m. -- Ground stop issued at Bush Intercontinental for all inbound flights due to thunderstorms

According to FlightAware.com, flights at Bush Airport are being grounded until 10 a.m., and 11 a.m. for Hobby Airport.

9:51 a.m. -- Harris County Sheriff’s Office deploys high-water rescue vehicles

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has deployed its high-water rescue vehicles throughout the county in anticipation of possible flooding.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone to stay #weatheraware as heavy rainfall and severe weather approaches our area. High-water rescue vehicles are being deployed throughout the county in anticipation of possible flooding. Remember, #turnaroundontdrown #HouNews pic.twitter.com/W6DgRZP7NV — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 9, 2023

10 a.m. -- The Flood Control District reports flooding in the area

Heavy rain at Buffalo Bayou @ Greenbusch Road near Katy. Street flooding possible. https://t.co/V4BFXOAX4n pic.twitter.com/iYXxQgD6Aj — HCFCD (@hcfcd) May 9, 2023

Heavy rain at Buffalo Bayou @ Dairy Ashford near Memorial. Street flooding possible. https://t.co/hPrJnWf9Lk pic.twitter.com/27JETf34tY — HCFCD (@hcfcd) May 9, 2023

10:06 a.m. -- Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office deploys high-water trucks

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office deployed its high water rescue equipment in anticipation of possible storms and flooding. The equipment includes two 5-ton trucks, two rescue boats and a Hummer.

Constable Mark Herman’s Office is prepared and will be here if needed. The Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Wednesday. Drive safe everyone. Remember, TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN!



Follow us at https://t.co/EzyDHKlGz0 pic.twitter.com/t8SfkPgip5 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) May 9, 2023

10:46 a.m. -- Street flooding reported in north Harris County

Storm Chaser Houston has reported flooding with over 2 inches on I-45 and Tidwell Road.

11:30 a.m.-- Lake Houston gates open amid storms

Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin announced to Lake Houston residents that the Houston Public Works is monitoring weather forecasts for the region. The forecast of 3+ inches of rain in the its watershed triggered the opening of Lake Houston Spillway Gates.

Property owners along the lake were asked take measures to secure property along the shoreline. Residents were also asked to secure patio and outdoor furniture as wind is expected to be a factor with this line of storms.

According to a release, the Lake Houston Spillway Gates will continue to remain open to manage storm inflows until inclement weather has moved from its region.

Lake Conroe reportedly experienced significant rain overnight and is currently releasing a small amount from their reservoir, which eventually make it’s way to the San Jacinto River over the next 24 hours, the release stated.