Remains found in Trinity County identified as missing Liberty County

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas – The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office said remains discovered in the county have been identified as a missing Liberty County man.

According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, on April 17, 2022, they received a 911 call after possible human remains were discovered by a man riding his four-wheeler on a hunting lease. When deputies arrived, they determined the skull and bones were that of a human. Deputies obtained a search warrant for the property and were able to search and recover the remaining human bones.

The identity of the victim was obtained via DNA analysis of the remains and was determined to be Christopher Michael Kopeski, who may have been missing for several years.

The sheriff said the cause of death has not been determined due to the time frame in which the remains were exposed to the environment. Foul play is suspected and there are persons of interest linked to the disappearance of Kopeski.

“The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is working jointly with the Texas Rangers and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office to continue the investigation and bring the responsible parties to justice,” the sheriff said on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office 936-642-1424 or may remain anonymous by contacting Trinity County Crime Stoppers 936-639-8477.