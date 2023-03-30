Orbit ready for Astros Opening Day shenanigans

HOUSTON – Everyone in the Astros organization is ready for the new season and, of course, that includes the one and only Orbit.

Orbit is everyone’s favorite lime-green alien wearing an Astros jersey with two baseball antennas. He entertains thousands of fans for all the Astros home games at Minute Maid Park. If you’re a fan of the Astros, you’re an even bigger fan of Orbit.

Orbit is busy, not just during baseball season, but year-round!

“We do probably 300+ appearances a year, plus our regular season, our postseason, and spring training games,” said Richard Tapia.

It includes visits to about 100 schools a year, like Humble Elementary School on Monday.

Students and staff decked out in their orange and blue gear.

“We use orbit as a vehicle to reach our young fans and give a really good message to them as well,” said Tapia.

On this day, he was teaching the students about the six pillars of character, playing games with the kids and even having a dance battle with the teachers.

“I learned that being like good character is being really good and it’s being respectful,” said Juan Briones, 6.

Juan is one of the biggest Astros fans.

“It’s so fun that baseball’s life,” said Juan.

“To have Orbit that they see at baseball games every night, come to their school, it means a lot to them and I think it means a lot to the administration,” said Tapia.