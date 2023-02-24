‘This is not Harris County’: Galveston judge revokes bond for man accused of causing fatal golf cart crash

GALVESTON, Texas – A man accused of causing a deadly crash that killed four people in a golf cart in Galveston last year will remain behind bars after violating his bond conditions, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.

On Thursday, a Galveston County judge revoked the bond of Miguel Espinoza, 45, and also ordered him to be held without bail until his trial.

He was charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter after investigators said he struck the family of four people, including two children, riding a golf cart.

The crash occurred on Aug. 6, 2022, at the intersection of Avenue R and 33rd Street at around 11:30 p.m.

According to Galveston Police Department, Espinoza was driving a Hyundai SUV east on R Avenue when he failed to stop at the intersection, striking a golf cart and a pickup truck that was traveling northbound and a Dodge pickup truck traveling southbound.

Six people, including three children, were in the golf cart at the time of the crash.

According to prosecutors, Felipe Bentancur died at the scene. Bentancur’s 4-year-old grandson and 13-year-old granddaughter, and Destiny Uvalle, 25, another family member, were pronounced dead at the emergency room. Bentancur’s granddaughter died just one day before her 14th birthday. Another grandson, 15, and Felipe’s wife, April, survived with serious injuries.

Espinoza was indicted on four charges of intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony. He was also indicted on a fifth charge of intoxication assault for causing serious bodily injury to April Bentancur.

While out on bond, Espinoza was ordered to follow bond conditions that required him to maintain a breathalyzer on any vehicle he operates, according to prosecutors. The purpose of a breathalyzer is to prevent operation of the vehicle if the driver has detectable amounts of alcohol on his breath.

On Friday, Espinoza was arrested by officers with Rosenberg Police Department for driving while his license was invalid, according to police.

During his arrest, officers learned that Espinoza did not have a breathalyzer installed on the vehicle he was driving. The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office immediately filed a motion to revoke Espinoza’s bond.

At Thursday’s bond hearing, Chief Assistant District Attorney Kacey Launius showed the court that Espinoza had been arrested for driving without a license and without a breathalyzer. Launius argued that Espinoza had made a habit of disregarding the court’s orders.

The defense suggested house arrest instead of revocation, according to a release.

Judge Kerry Neves revoked Espinoza’s bond.

“This is not Harris County. We take things seriously,” Neves said.

Espinoza was taken into custody immediately. He will remain in the Galveston County Jail until his trial.

