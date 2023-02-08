73º

22-year-old charged with murder after deadly shooting in the Heights, police say

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Timothy Aaryn Holland, 22, is charged with murder in the 178th State District Court. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged after police say she shot a man in the Heights area back in November.

Timothy Aaryn Holland has since been charged with murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old Jeremy Roberts to death.

On Nov. 11, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Ridge Street around 7:05 p.m. Roberts was found lying in the middle of the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said a suspect in a dark-colored 2006 to 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was last seen heading westbound on East 6 1/2 Street towards Studewood Drive from Norhill Boulevard after the shooting.

Surveillance photos of the vehicle were released on Nov. 12 and Holland was named a suspect in the shooting.

Holland was arrested in Dallas on Tuesday, Feb 7. He currently remains in custody in Dallas and will be extradited back to Harris County.

