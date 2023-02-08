22-year-old charged with murder after deadly shooting in the Heights, police say

Timothy Aaryn Holland, 22, is charged with murder in the 178th State District Court.

HOUSTON – A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged after police say she shot a man in the Heights area back in November.

Timothy Aaryn Holland has since been charged with murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old Jeremy Roberts to death.

On Nov. 11, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Ridge Street around 7:05 p.m. Roberts was found lying in the middle of the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said a suspect in a dark-colored 2006 to 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was last seen heading westbound on East 6 1/2 Street towards Studewood Drive from Norhill Boulevard after the shooting.

Surveillance photos of the vehicle were released on Nov. 12 and Holland was named a suspect in the shooting.

Holland was arrested in Dallas on Tuesday, Feb 7. He currently remains in custody in Dallas and will be extradited back to Harris County.