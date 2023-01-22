WATCH LIVE: Aerial footage of barricaded suspect possibly involved in Monterey Park shooting outside shopping center near Los Angeles

Authorities in Los Angeles County are searching for the gunman accused of killing 10 people and wounding 10 others at a Lunar New Years celebration inside a dance studio in Monterey Park.

In a bulletin released by officials on Sunday, the gunman is described as an Asian male who was last seen wearing a black beanie hat with white stripes, glasses, and a large black leather jacket. He is 5 foot 10 and weighs 150 pounds.

Investigators say he is considered armed and dangerous.

According to KNBC, witnesses told officers a white cargo van was seen near the crime scene. A van matching that description was pulled over in a traffic stop at a shopping center in Torrance, near Los Angeles.

Authorities did not confirm it was the same van sought in connection with the shooting.

Aerial footage from KNBC shows the white van trapped between two SWAT vehicles outside the shopping center.

On Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured above was involved in a shooting. Investigators have identified him as a Homicide suspect and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Contact LASD Homicide with any information at 323-890-5000. pic.twitter.com/2gPUBBybvv — Robert Luna (@LACoSheriff) January 22, 2023

This story will be updated.