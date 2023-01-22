59º

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Aerial footage of barricaded suspect possibly involved in Monterey Park shooting outside shopping center near Los Angeles

Monterey Park shooting: What we know about the suspect as manhunt gets underway

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Monterey Park mass shooting, Los Angeles

Authorities in Los Angeles County are searching for the gunman accused of killing 10 people and wounding 10 others at a Lunar New Years celebration inside a dance studio in Monterey Park.

In a bulletin released by officials on Sunday, the gunman is described as an Asian male who was last seen wearing a black beanie hat with white stripes, glasses, and a large black leather jacket. He is 5 foot 10 and weighs 150 pounds.

Investigators say he is considered armed and dangerous.

According to KNBC, witnesses told officers a white cargo van was seen near the crime scene. A van matching that description was pulled over in a traffic stop at a shopping center in Torrance, near Los Angeles.

Authorities did not confirm it was the same van sought in connection with the shooting.

Aerial footage from KNBC shows the white van trapped between two SWAT vehicles outside the shopping center.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email