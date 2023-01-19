VIDEO: Suspect zip-ties business owner, steals his Christmas bonuses before fleeing on bicycle in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a business owner at gunpoint last month.

On Dec. 16, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a business located in the 2700 block of Bostic around 6 p.m.

The business owner said he was sitting at his desk when an unknown suspect entered the building, pointed a handgun and told him to get on the ground.

The suspect then zip-tied the owner’s hands and told him that he heard around the neighborhood that he had money in the business and demanded to know where it was. The suspect then located the owner’s Christmas bonuses, which were individually placed in envelopes, and took his wallet. He then fled the scene on a bicycle.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, heavy set, wearing a black mask, black jacket, black backpack and gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).