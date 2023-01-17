Photos released of suspect, vehicle tied to shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critically injured in NW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Surveillance photos were released of a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of one man and critical injuring of another on Sunday in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported at 1:25 p.m. in the 3300 block of De Soto Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds were taken by private vehicles to nearby hospitals. One of the men did not survive and the other was listed in critical condition.

Police said the suspect, who was wearing red pants and a black hoodie, parked a white 2016-2022 Chevrolet Malibu in the area. The suspect then approached the men, who were sitting inside of a vehicle and watching a basketball game at the park.

For some unknown reason, the suspect opened fire, then fled the scene, police said.

Surveillance Photos of Wanted Suspect, Vehicle in Fatal Shooting at 3316 De Soto Street. (Houston Police Department)

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle in this case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.