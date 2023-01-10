Recognize this man? Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center needs help locating family of male patient found in southeast Houston

Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is seeking help to locate the family of a male patient.

HOUSTON – The Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is asking for the public’s help in locating the family of a man who was found on Christmas Day in southeast Houston, according to hospital officials.

The patient is described to be a Hispanic male in his mid 20′s to early 30′s, 5 feet tall and approximately 120 pounds. He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Officials said he was found near the 4300 block of Telephone Road in Houston and admitted on Dec. 25, 2022.

Anyone who may know this patient is asked to contact Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center at 713-704-6219 or 713-704-6837.